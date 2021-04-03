Aaron Rodgers might cut family members out of Shailene Woodley wedding

Aaron Rodgers is thinking about which family members to invite to his nuptials with Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley surprised the world after announcing they have exchanged rings in an intimate engagement ceremony.



Now, according to sources, the NFL quarterback is thinking about which family members to invite to his nuptials.

“Aaron is still thinking about which family members to invite. It’s something that’s weighing heavily on him,” an insider told Us Weekly about Rodgers who has unconventional family dynamics.

“It’ll for sure be a special day and it would be wrong of him to not invite his family, but everyone is aware of their strained relationship and knows that [those] problems aren’t going to get fixed in one day. Whether they decide to come [is] up to them.”

The couple hope to tie the knot in California, since “that’s where the majority of their friends and family live,” the source said.

According to a different source, Rodgers and Woodley are quite serious.

“Aaron wouldn’t have proposed if he wasn’t 100 percent serious about Shailene being The One,” they said.