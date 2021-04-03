Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Zac Efron delighted fans with his risk-taking stunts as he jumped into a waterfall in the Blue Mountains while filming his upcoming series 'Down to Earth' in Australia.

The 33-year-old dashing actor - who is exploring some of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions for his new Netflix series -  took the giant leap of faith while visiting a waterway.

Hollywood star took to Instagram and shared an incredible video of himself jumping into a waterfall.

'One way down:' The actor captioned the impressive boomerang, which instantly gained thousands of likes.

Zac Efron has also shared photographs of his journey towards a glorious waterfall on the official account for the Netflix series.

