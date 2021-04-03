Zac Efron mesmerises fans as he shares amazing video from Blue Mountains

Zac Efron delighted fans with his risk-taking stunts as he jumped into a waterfall in the Blue Mountains while filming his upcoming series 'Down to Earth' in Australia.

The 33-year-old dashing actor - who is exploring some of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions for his new Netflix series - took the giant leap of faith while visiting a waterway.

Hollywood star took to Instagram and shared an incredible video of himself jumping into a waterfall.

'One way down:' The actor captioned the impressive boomerang, which instantly gained thousands of likes.



Zac Efron has also shared photographs of his journey towards a glorious waterfall on the official account for the Netflix series.