Saturday Apr 03 2021
Meghan Markle could become US president by 'trashing' royal family, says biographer

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Meghan Markle could very well launch a bid to become US president in 2024 using a fool-proof plan, as revealed by biographer Tom Bower. 

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the author said that the Sussexes' criticism of the royal family could help Meghan become president.

 "In the end, what she's been able to do with the Oprah Winfrey interview, which trashed the royal family but gave her a global profile.

"She's now known across the world at the expense of the royal family and that is the first step to a political career and she's done that very successfully," Bower said. 

He also went on to reveal how Meghan will have to give up the 'Duchess of Sussex' title in order to become president. 

"She's got money, she's got presence, she's in the right place to do it in California and I think she's very much a woman looking for a role in the world.

"Not just endorsing cafe lattes but also changing the world. So she's well-placed now with the Oprah Winfrey interview and all she's got to do, really, in the end, is to distance herself from the royal family even more. Probably the title of 'duchess' - it doesn't sit well with American voters," added Bower.

