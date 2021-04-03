Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Meghan Markle under fire for being 'mean' to tax payers: report

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Meghan Markle under fire for being ‘mean’ to tax payers: report

Meghan Markle has come under fire for being mean to tax payers with her decision to move forward with her ‘secret’ wedding, three days ahead of the official big day.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths. During her appearance on Mail+'s Palace Confidential she was quoted saying, "I think what it really showed was, legalities aside, she just wanted us to know that she didn't value the main wedding that we all saw and paid for and showered with praise and affection and looked forward to - we, the public, we humble serve. She didn't value that as much as her personal one.”

“And while that's in a way very sweet and touching, it's sort of a bit mean to the rest of us who really cared about that day and, let's face it, pay for it."

