Saturday Apr 03 2021
Pakistan beat India by 58 runs in blind cricket tri-nation series

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Pakistan blind cricket team celebrates after beating India at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 03, 2021. — Instagram/therealpcb

  • Pakistan had set a target of 186 runs batting first.
  • India, in response, could only manage to score 127.
  • Moin Aslam scored 33 runs while Nisar Ali hit 30.

Pakistan beat India by 58 runs on Saturday during an ongoing tri-nation T20 blind cricket series at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka.

Pakistan had set a target of 186 runs batting first; courtesy Badar Munir’s 27-ball half century that included four sixes.

In addition, Moin Aslam scored 33 runs while Nisar Ali contributed with a 30. Ajay Teddy from India got two wickets for his side.

The Men in Blue in response could only manage to score 127 at a loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

For Pakistan, Anees Javed, Shahzaib and Sajid Nawaz bagged two wickets each.

The match was first announced for April 4 but was later rescheduled to April 3 due to reasons unknown. The two teams will clash again on April 5.

In the tri-angular series that includes hosts Bangladesh, all three teams will face each other two times and the best two teams will clash in the final set to be played on April 8. 

