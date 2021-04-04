Ashley Tisdale touches on ‘slow healing’ journey after daughter Jupiter’s birth

Hollywood star Ashley Tisdale gets candid about the emotional journey towards healing she’s undertaken shortly after Jupiter’s birth.

The star got emotional over on Instagram and shared a bare faced selfie alongside her caption. It read, “Slowly healing, slowly finding myself. I’m not trying to get back to who I was, there’s no way."

"I’m on the road to discovering who I’m truly meant to be and there’s something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that’s gonna be” (sic)



