'Inconsolable' Queen found comfort in Princess Margaret during annus horribilis

The Queen’s self-proclaimed annus horribilis in 1992 had left her so shaken up that she was "inconsolable".

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the aforementioned year was marred with months of crises which included part of Windsor Castle being burned down, Princess Diana’s tell-all and Prince Andrew’s divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

However, Morton writes in his book Elizabeth & Margaret that the Queen found her strength in her sister Princess Margaret.

"Fortunately for Elizabeth, Margaret was there for her in 1992, the Queen’s annus horribilis. The worst year of the Queen’s reign began with the separation in March of the Duke and Duchess of York and continued with the divorce in April of her daughter Princess Anne from Captain Mark Phillips," he wrote.

"This was followed by a devastating fire at Windsor Castle in November. When the Queen, dressed in a green rain mac and matching hat, came to visit the smouldering ruin, she looked utterly devastated.

"The castle, an icon of Britain’s history, had also been her home for most of her life. She retreated to Royal Lodge and spent the weekend with Margaret and her mother, almost inconsolable."



