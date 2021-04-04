Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

'Inconsolable' Queen found comfort in Princess Margaret during annus horribilis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

The Queen’s self-proclaimed annus horribilis in 1992 had left her so shaken up that she was "inconsolable". 

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the aforementioned year was marred with months of crises which included part of Windsor Castle being burned down, Princess Diana’s tell-all and Prince Andrew’s divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

However, Morton writes in his book Elizabeth & Margaret that the Queen found her strength in her sister Princess Margaret.

"Fortunately for Elizabeth, Margaret was there for her in 1992, the Queen’s annus horribilis. The worst year of the Queen’s reign began with the separation in March of the Duke and Duchess of York and continued with the divorce in April of her daughter Princess Anne from Captain Mark Phillips," he wrote. 

"This was followed by a devastating fire at Windsor Castle in November. When the Queen, dressed in a green rain mac and matching hat, came to visit the smouldering ruin, she looked utterly devastated.

"The castle, an icon of Britain’s history, had also been her home for most of her life. She retreated to Royal Lodge and spent the weekend with Margaret and her mother, almost inconsolable."


More From Entertainment:

New Black Widow poster features Scarlett Johansson in her white costume

New Black Widow poster features Scarlett Johansson in her white costume
Kim Kardashian's 'cryptic message' suggests she's unwilling to reconcile with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's 'cryptic message' suggests she's unwilling to reconcile with Kanye West
DMX on life support, condition 'critical' following heart attack

DMX on life support, condition 'critical' following heart attack
Eminem prays for DMX's recovery after rapper suffers heart attack

Eminem prays for DMX's recovery after rapper suffers heart attack
Kate Middleton perpetually ‘exhausted’ over Meghan Markle’s interview aftermath

Kate Middleton perpetually ‘exhausted’ over Meghan Markle’s interview aftermath
Meghan Markle ‘called the shots’ as 'alfa female' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘called the shots’ as 'alfa female' with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'money hungry' as philanthropy takes backseat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'money hungry' as philanthropy takes backseat
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’
Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance

Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘playing the race card' to marry Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘playing the race card' to marry Prince Harry: report
Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry

Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry
The real reason BTS’s Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE

The real reason BTS’s Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE

Latest

view all