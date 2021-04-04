Pak vs SA: South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs, level ODI series

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma watches the ball after playing a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4, 2021. The South African team's kit and the wickets are pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. — AFP/Christiaan Kotze

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa levelled the series with a 17-run win in the second one-day international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday despite a spectacular innings by Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours but he lacked support as Pakistan made 324 for nine in reply to South Africa's 341 for six.

Quinton de Kock, captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller hit half-centuries for South Africa, who were sent in.

Pakistan's chances seemed to be minimal when fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed captain Babar Azam for 31 in his first over and followed up with two more quick wickets to reduce the tourists to 85 for four.

However, Fakhar launched an astonishing assault to keep their hopes alive until he was run out in the last over.

South Africa innings



Newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma anchored a solid South African batting performance against Pakistan.



In his second game as captain, Bavuma scored 92 as South Africa, needing a win to keep the three-match series alive, made 341 for six after being sent in to bat.

The South African innings was in dramatic contrast to their effort in the first match in Centurion, when they lost four wickets inside the first 15 overs, with Pakistan going on to win by three wickets off the last ball.

Early moisture in the pitch again made batting tricky but South Africa put together a succession of productive partnerships as conditions eased.

Quinton de Kock (86) and Aiden Markram (39) put on 55 for the first wicket before Bavuma and De Kock added 114 for the second wicket. It set a platform for Rassie van der Dussen to hit a blistering 60 off 37 balls as he and Bavuma put on 101 for the third wicket.

Bavuma was content to play the junior role in both century partnerships but kept the scoreboard moving in making his 92 off 102 balls. He hit nine boundaries before holing out to deep midwicket in the 47th over.

Despite two strikes in the closing overs by Haris Rauf, David Miller gave the innings late impetus with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls.

Fast bowler Rauf took three for 54.

Brief scores

South Africa 341-6 in 50 overs (Q. de Kock 80, T. Bavuma 92, H. van der Dussen 60, D. Miller 50 not out; Haris Rauf 3-54)

Pakistan 324-9 in 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 193; A. Nortje 3-63)

Result: South Africa won by 17 runs

Series: The three-match series is level at 1-1

Toss: Pakistan

Remaining match: April 7, Centurion



