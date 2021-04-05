Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Fakhar Zaman. Photo: Files

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was "proud" of opener Fakhar Zaman for his "brilliant innings" against South Africa on Sunday.

"Brilliant innings by Fakhar Zaman today. Made everyone of us proud. Heads up, team!" said Babar in a tweet after Pakistan's defeat at the hands of South Africa in the second One Day International.

On Sunday, South Africa levelled the series with a 17-run win in the second one-day international against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg despite a spectacular innings by Fakhar Zaman.

Fakhar hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours but he lacked support as Pakistan made 324 for nine in reply to South Africa's 341 for six.

Read more: Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so

Quinton de Kock, captain Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller hit half-centuries for South Africa, who were sent in.

Pakistan's chances seemed to be minimal when fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed captain Babar Azam for 31 in his first over and followed up with two more quick wickets to reduce the tourists to 85 for four.

However, Fakhar launched an astonishing assault to keep their hopes alive until he was run out in the last over.