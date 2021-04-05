Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Mariah Carey hit her famous high note while getting the first shot of her vaccine

Mariah Carey got vaccinated against coronavirus an her reaction was hilarious. 

In a video uploaded to her social media account, the pop icon can be seen hitting her famous high note while getting the first shot of her vaccine. 

 “Vaccine side effect: G6,” she captioned the video. 

Talking about the vaccine, Carey said, “Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can."

She also noted that there was no blood: “See, I’ve proven my point. I am actually a vampire,” she remarked.

Carey has joined the list of famous Hollywood celebrities who received the vaccine including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Steve Martin, Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Samuel L Jackson, Dolly Parton and others. 

