Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Reuters

China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months

By
Reuters

Monday Apr 05, 2021

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636. Photo: AFP

  • China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over two months.
  • City on border with Myanmar in southwestern Yunnan province accounts for all new local cases.
  • Local authorities have also begun a vaccination drive in Ruili in a bid to contain COVID-19 and build up herd immunity in the city.

China reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than two months, as a city on the border with Myanmar in southwestern Yunnan province accounted for all new local cases.

Ruili’s local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting COVID-19 patients.

The city accounted for all of the 15 new local cases reported on April 4. The total number of new COVID-19 infections, including imported infections originating from overseas, stood at 32, marking the highest total since Jan. 31.

Read more: Pakistan gets nod from China for meat export after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggest the new local infections stem from viruses imported from Myanmar, state media reported. Of the new patients reported in the city, 11 of them were identified as Myanmar citizens.

Ruili is a key transit point for Yunnan province, which has struggled to monitor its rugged 4,000 km (2,500-mile) border with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam for illegal immigration amid a wave of unauthorised crossings last year by people seeking a haven from the pandemic.

Local authorities have also begun a vaccination drive in Ruili in a bid to contain COVID-19 and build up herd immunity in the city.

Read more: Searle, China's Livzon to make coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, matching the total from a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,305, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

More From World:

Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter

Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter
Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country

Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country
UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today

UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today
India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time

India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time
Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing

Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing
Egypt's pharaohs move to new home in 'Golden Parade' via capital Cairo

Egypt's pharaohs move to new home in 'Golden Parade' via capital Cairo
22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt official

22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt official
Gulf monarchies voice support for Jordan king after security sweep

Gulf monarchies voice support for Jordan king after security sweep
New variant 'reducing vaccine protection' found in Japan Covid-19 cases: NHK

New variant 'reducing vaccine protection' found in Japan Covid-19 cases: NHK
Myanmar protesters use Easter eggs as symbol of defiance during anti-coup demonstrations

Myanmar protesters use Easter eggs as symbol of defiance during anti-coup demonstrations
Canada ramps up restrictions as it crosses 1 million coronavirus cases

Canada ramps up restrictions as it crosses 1 million coronavirus cases
Thousands protest in Germany over coronavirus restrictions

Thousands protest in Germany over coronavirus restrictions

Latest

view all