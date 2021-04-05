Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Reuters

LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

By
Reuters

Monday Apr 05, 2021

A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
  • South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc becomes the first brand to completely withdraw from the market.
  • Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America.
  • LG’s smartphone division has logged nearly six years of losses totaling some $4.5 billion.

SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc becomes the first brand to completely withdraw from the market as it failed to buy a buyer for its loss-making mobile division.

Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the Number 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge.

Read more: More than a billion Android smartphones at risk of being hacked: report

“In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users,” said Ko Eui-Young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

LG’s smartphone division has logged nearly six years of losses totaling some $4.5 billion. Dropping out of the fiercely competitive sector would allow LG to focus on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, and smart homes, it said in a statement.

In better times, LG was early to market with a number of cell phone innovations including ultra-wide-angle cameras and at its peak in 2013, it was the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung and Apple.

But later, its flagship models suffered from both software and hardware mishaps which combined with slower software updates saw the brand steadily slip in favour. Analysts have also criticised the company for its lack of expertise in marketing compared to its Chinese rivals.

More From World:

Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter

Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter
All you want to know about Netanyahu's legal trial, political tribulations

All you want to know about Netanyahu's legal trial, political tribulations
China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months

China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months
Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country

Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country
UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today

UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today
India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time

India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time
Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing

Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing
Egypt's pharaohs move to new home in 'Golden Parade' via capital Cairo

Egypt's pharaohs move to new home in 'Golden Parade' via capital Cairo
22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt official

22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt official
Gulf monarchies voice support for Jordan king after security sweep

Gulf monarchies voice support for Jordan king after security sweep
New variant 'reducing vaccine protection' found in Japan Covid-19 cases: NHK

New variant 'reducing vaccine protection' found in Japan Covid-19 cases: NHK
Myanmar protesters use Easter eggs as symbol of defiance during anti-coup demonstrations

Myanmar protesters use Easter eggs as symbol of defiance during anti-coup demonstrations

Latest

view all