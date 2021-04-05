Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Demi Lovato updates fans on her new podcast

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Demi Lovato updates fans on her new podcast

Demi Lovato is ready to venture into the world of podcasts and fans are already in a frenzy over the hush-hush nature of this new project.

Their prayers were simultaneously answered when Demi went on Audacy Check In and shared some details into the pre-production process for the venture.

It all began once the host began prying a bit into the news but Demi stood her ground and remained quite mysterious about the entire matter.

She simply admitted, “We’re still flushing everything out in pre-production so not a lot of the details are in place yet but I’m really excited. I think I have a rough idea of what I wanna do and yeah it’ll be good.”

For those unversed, the podcast will be in collaboration with Cadence 13, OBB Sound and SB Projects.

