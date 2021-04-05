Demi Lovato updates fans on her new podcast

Demi Lovato is ready to venture into the world of podcasts and fans are already in a frenzy over the hush-hush nature of this new project.

Their prayers were simultaneously answered when Demi went on Audacy Check In and shared some details into the pre-production process for the venture.



It all began once the host began prying a bit into the news but Demi stood her ground and remained quite mysterious about the entire matter.

She simply admitted, “We’re still flushing everything out in pre-production so not a lot of the details are in place yet but I’m really excited. I think I have a rough idea of what I wanna do and yeah it’ll be good.”

For those unversed, the podcast will be in collaboration with Cadence 13, OBB Sound and SB Projects.