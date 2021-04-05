Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions 'Quinton's cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021


Bowling coach Waqar Younis (Left), Screengrab of the moment when Fakhar Zaman was run-out.
  • Pakistani bowling coach Waqar Younis raised his concerns over South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock's confusing gesture.
  • He tries to distract Fakhar Zaman ultimately leading to his run-out after remarkable innings.
  • A TV replay showed that it was probably not just a misunderstanding.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis raised his concerns over South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock's confusing gesture where he tried to distract Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman — a move which ultimately led to Zaman's run-out after a remarkable innings.

Read more: Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so

Record-breaking inning. Simply Outstanding @FakharZamanLiveWhat about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you? #SAvPAK

The opening batsman was run out while attempting to take a second run as he slowed down, apparently assuming that the ball was heading towards the other end.

A TV replay showed that it was probably not just a misunderstanding and, in fact, the South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock made an attempt to distract Fakhar with his actions (suggesting the ball is going towards another end) which possibly convinced Fakhar that he was running towards a safe end.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour
Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources

Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources
Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out

Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out
Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI

Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI
Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet

Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet
Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out

Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings
Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so

Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so
Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series

Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series
Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary
Pak vs SA: South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs, level ODI series

Pak vs SA: South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs, level ODI series
Pak vs SA: South Africa bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI at Johannesburg

Pak vs SA: South Africa bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI at Johannesburg

Latest

view all