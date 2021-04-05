Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions 'Quinton's cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out





Bowling coach Waqar Younis (Left), Screengrab of the moment when Fakhar Zaman was run-out.

Pakistani bowling coach Waqar Younis raised his concerns over South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock's confusing gesture.



He tries to distract Fakhar Zaman ultimately leading to his run-out after remarkable innings.

A TV replay showed that it was probably not just a misunderstanding.



Record-breaking inning. Simply Outstanding @FakharZamanLiveWhat about this cheeky giggle from Quinton tells you? #SAvPAK

The opening batsman was run out while attempting to take a second run as he slowed down, apparently assuming that the ball was heading towards the other end.

A TV replay showed that it was probably not just a misunderstanding and, in fact, the South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock made an attempt to distract Fakhar with his actions (suggesting the ball is going towards another end) which possibly convinced Fakhar that he was running towards a safe end.