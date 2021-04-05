Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara was given the accolade for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara and the Schitt’s Creek cast is proving to be unstoppable!

The Home Alone actor’s winning streak continued for her much-loved role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek which has become an award season-favourite of late.

O’Hara was given the accolade for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, a category in which her costar Annie Murphy was also nominated.

Accepting the honour, the 67-year-old said: "Thank you to the SAG-AFTRA for placing me in the company of these uniquely and consistently funny women. I share this with Annie Murphy.”

"I'm flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. She is a beautiful soul,” she added.

Thanking the creators of the show and her costars, Eugenie and Dan Levy, she said: "They're amazing writers. Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I'm currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved, make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be. As if that's not enough, now this. Thank you so much.”