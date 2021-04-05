Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: Pakistan blind cricket team join 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon after defeating India

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Instagram influencer Dananeer’s 'Pawri Hori Hai' video went viral a few weeks ago and people from all walks of life recreated their versions of it.

Recently, the Pakistani blind cricket team also jumped the 'Pawri Hori Hai' bandwagon after they defeated India to win the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament that was played in Bangladesh.

The video surfaced online after it was shared by journalist Abdul Ghaffar on his Twitter account.

On Sunday, the Indian blind cricket team lost by 62 runs to Pakistan in the final of a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament at Dhaka's Bashundhara Sports Complex.

Read more: Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series

Batting first, the Green Shirts set a target of 175 runs at the loss of three wickets in 15 overs. Captain Nisar Ali was the highest scorer with 69 runs. Meanwhile, Ajay Teddy from India got two wickets for his side.

In response, India could only put on 112 on scoreboard at the loss of seven wickets and failed to chase the required target.

Sunil Ramesh scored 39 runs for the Men in Blue while Sajid Nawaz from Pakistan got two wickets.

This was the second time Pakistan defeated arch-rival India in the series. Earlier on Saturday, the Team Green defeated the same opponents by 58 runs to mark its first victory.

In the tri-angular tournament that included hosts Bangladesh, all three teams were supposed to face each other at least two times and then the best two teams would clash in the final.

However, after the lockdown announcement in Bangladesh due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the double-round robin format was altered to a single league and final event.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Tabraiz Shamsi comes to Quinton de Kock's defence after Fakhar Zaman's run out controversy

Pak vs SA: Tabraiz Shamsi comes to Quinton de Kock's defence after Fakhar Zaman's run out controversy

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour

Pak vs SA: Blow to Pakistan as Shadab Khan gets injured, declared unfit for remaining African tour
Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions Quinton de Kock's 'cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out

Pak vs SA: Waqar Younis questions Quinton de Kock's 'cheeky giggle' leading to Fakhar Zaman's run out
Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources

Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources
Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out

Pak vs SA: ‘My fault’ says Fakhar Zaman after Quinton de Kock blamed for his run out
Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI

Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI
Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet

Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet
Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out

Pak vs SA: Momina Mustehsan ‘sad’ to see 'unsportsmanlike conduct' of Quinton de Kock to get Fakhar Zaman out
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam 'proud' of opener Fakhar Zaman for brilliant innings
Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so

Did Quinton de Kock deliberately distract Fakhar Zaman before he got run out? Social media thinks so
Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series

Indian blind cricket team trounced by Pakistan in final of tri-nation T20 series
Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

Pak vs SA: Fakhar Zaman brings up 5th ODI century in style with boundary

Latest

view all