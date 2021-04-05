Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says only vaccinated people to enter Holy Mosques

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Picture showing two workers cleaning the premises of the Ka'aba. Photo: File.
  • Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims and visitors.
  • The Kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah says the guidelines will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan. 
  • Per new guidelines, pilgrims and visitors will only be allowed to enter the two holy mosques if they have received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

MAKKAH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced new terms and conditions for visitors and Umrah pilgrims and has said that only those who have received coronavirus vaccines will be allowed to enter the holy mosques, the country's media reported Monday. 

According to the Kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the new terms and conditions will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan. 

Related items

Per the new guidelines, only those pilgrims who have been duly inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet's Mosque) and Masjid al-Haram (The Great Mosque), the ministry said. 

The ministry clarified that any person who wishes to visit the two holy mosques for the purpose of Umrah or offering prayers must have received both the shots of the vaccine, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the mosques. 

The ministry added that even after being inoculated, all those praying in the mosques will still have to follow the Kingdom's coronavirus protocols. 

Visitors and pilgrims will be able to choose the date and time of their visit to the mosques contingent upon strict adherence to the coronavirus protocols, the ministry said. 

More From World:

Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow
Japanese authorities fear coronavirus variants driving force behind possible fourth wave

Japanese authorities fear coronavirus variants driving force behind possible fourth wave
LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter

Ankara arrests 10 retired admirals over open letter
All you want to know about Netanyahu's legal trial, political tribulations

All you want to know about Netanyahu's legal trial, political tribulations
China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months

China reports biggest daily coronavirus case jump in over two months
Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country

Jordan arrests 16 suspects over plot to 'destabilise' country
UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today

UK to unveil 'traffic-light' system for international travel today
India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time

India's daily coronavirus cases cross 100,000 mark for first time
Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing

Indonesia floods, landslides kill at least 55, 40 missing
Egypt's pharaohs move to new home in 'Golden Parade' via capital Cairo

Egypt's pharaohs move to new home in 'Golden Parade' via capital Cairo
22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt official

22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack: govt official

Latest

view all