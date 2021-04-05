Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says only vaccinated people to enter Holy Mosques

Picture showing two workers cleaning the premises of the Ka'aba. Photo: File.

Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims and visitors.

The Kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah says the guidelines will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan.

Per new guidelines, pilgrims and visitors will only be allowed to enter the two holy mosques if they have received both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

MAKKAH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced new terms and conditions for visitors and Umrah pilgrims and has said that only those who have received coronavirus vaccines will be allowed to enter the holy mosques, the country's media reported Monday.

According to the Kingdom's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the new terms and conditions will come into effect from the 1st of Ramadan.

Per the new guidelines, only those pilgrims who have been duly inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to visit the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (The Prophet's Mosque) and Masjid al-Haram (The Great Mosque), the ministry said.



The ministry clarified that any person who wishes to visit the two holy mosques for the purpose of Umrah or offering prayers must have received both the shots of the vaccine, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the mosques.

The ministry added that even after being inoculated, all those praying in the mosques will still have to follow the Kingdom's coronavirus protocols.

Visitors and pilgrims will be able to choose the date and time of their visit to the mosques contingent upon strict adherence to the coronavirus protocols, the ministry said.