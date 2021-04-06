Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe celebrate Easter in style

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kendall and other family members have celebrated Easter with children in Palm Springs.

Kim's daughter Chicago and Khloe's baby True, who also accompanied them , wished everyone a happy holiday on the occasion.

Kardashians and Jenners also shared a glimpse at their Easter festivities as they posted pics from the scenic view, featuring custom monogrammed golf bags and gifts of plenty for their kids.

Sweet girls Chicago and True shared a sweet video message for their fans as the wished everyone a 'Happy Easter' while wearing their Sunday best.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's sweet daughters were looking amazing in cute dresses as Khloe recorded a video of them outside Kris Jenner's palatial home.