Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe celebrate Easter in style

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kendall and other family members have celebrated Easter with children in Palm Springs.

Kim's daughter Chicago and Khloe's baby True, who also accompanied them , wished everyone a happy holiday on the occasion.

Kardashians and Jenners also shared a glimpse at their Easter festivities as they posted pics from the scenic view, featuring custom monogrammed golf bags and gifts of plenty for their kids.

Sweet girls Chicago and True shared a sweet video message for their fans as the wished everyone a 'Happy Easter' while wearing their Sunday best.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's sweet daughters were looking amazing in cute dresses as Khloe recorded a video of them outside Kris Jenner's palatial home. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift helps Lover co-star Christian Owens to make his career

Taylor Swift helps Lover co-star Christian Owens to make his career
Ariana Grande plans

Ariana Grande plans "fairytale" wedding with Dalton Gomez
Jamie Foxx wanted not to accept the Dreamgirls offer

Jamie Foxx wanted not to accept the Dreamgirls offer

Billie Eilish helps mother Maggie Baird to provide vegan food to homeless

Billie Eilish helps mother Maggie Baird to provide vegan food to homeless
Millie Bobby Brown says fans not accepting her age

Millie Bobby Brown says fans not accepting her age
'Pulp Fiction' producer appeals sex crimes conviction

'Pulp Fiction' producer appeals sex crimes conviction
How to watch Piers Morgan interview with Tucker Carlson about Meghan Markle controversy?

How to watch Piers Morgan interview with Tucker Carlson about Meghan Markle controversy?

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilaiuck Teigen dedicates cookbook to late grandson Jack

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilaiuck Teigen dedicates cookbook to late grandson Jack
Jennifer Lopez answers Ben Affleck's question about her 'fountain of youth'

Jennifer Lopez answers Ben Affleck's question about her 'fountain of youth'
Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts

Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts
Iggy Azlea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

Iggy Azlea deletes tweet against YouTube, Google

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak

Hollywood club terminates member over Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber leak

Latest

view all