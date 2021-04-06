Monarchy 'white institution' that failed 'beautiful Meghan Markle,' claims academic

The royal family, a Cambrige Professor said, failed at handling 'beautiful Meghan Markle'

Meghan Markle's racism claims against the royal family have come to haunt the monarchy, with experts taking digs at the institution time and again.



According to Cambridge Professor Priyamvada Gopal, monarchy is a 'white institution' that works to serve its own interests. The royal family, she said, failed at handling 'beautiful Meghan Markle.'

As reported by the Daily Star, Gopal told Talk Radio host Nick de Bois that the monarchy was a "white supremacist organisation."

"[It's] an institution invested in whiteness and where whites dominate. The monarchy is deeply implicated in the project of empire; a lot of what it possesses came right out of the imperial project," she said.

"This is not a monarchy that has ever talked about its ties to the empire – or to slavery for that matter. The monarchy couldn’t even handle a light-skinned beautiful woman. She was the wife of a prince and was drummed out of this country by the media," Gopal added.

She even refused to apologise for liking a tweet that claimed Prince Philip was the royal who was concerned about 'how dark Archie's skin colour might be.'

In her defence, she added, Philip had made 'racial slurs in the past.'