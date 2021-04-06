Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Reuters

Jordan bans media coverage of royal dispute: state media

By
Reuters

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020.
  • Jordan’s public prosecutor banned Tuesday all media and social media from publishing content about the Royal dispute.
  • Earlier in the day, Jordan's Prince Hamza vowed allegiance to King Abdullah after mediation by the royal family.
  • On Saturday, the military warned Prince Hamza over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan.

DUBAI: Jordan has banned all media and social media from publishing content about disputes between King Abdullah and his half-brother Prince Hamza on Tuesday,  according to the state news agency Petra.

Earlier in the day, Jordan's Prince Hamza vowed allegiance to King Abdullah after mediation by the royal family.

The development comes two days after he was placed under house arrest and accused of trying to destabilise the country.

Read more: Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges loyalty to king after mediation

Prince Hamza signed a letter in which he placed himself at the monarch's disposal after a meeting on Monday with Prince Hassan, the king's uncle, and other princes, the royal court said.

"I place myself in the hands of his majesty the king... I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," Prince Hamza said in the letter released by the palace.

An earlier royal palace tweet said the king had entrusted Prince Hassan, also a former crown prince, to take charge of the matter and that Prince Hamza had agreed to family mediation over the affair.

On Saturday, the military warned Prince Hamza over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan, and he later said he was under house arrest. Several high-profile figures were also detained.

