Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton compared to Princess Diana for telling her story ‘quietly’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Kate Middleton often draws comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana for the similar way with which she conducts herself during her royal engagements.

Expert and biographer Andrew Morton is full of praises for the Duchess of Cambridge, highlighting how she is the real “power” behind her husband Prince William.

In a chat with OK! Morton referred to her quiet visit to Sarah Everard’s vigil in South London and said: “It shows that Kate is someone who doesn’t have to speak out. She’s doing what Diana used to do, which is let her body language tell the story.”

Apart from him, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl also lauded Kate as she told the outlet: “Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William or Charles? Britons vote for the next King of England in new poll

Prince William or Charles? Britons vote for the next King of England in new poll

Jennifer Lopez addresses ‘harder and smarter’ workout tactics to slay her 50’s

Jennifer Lopez addresses ‘harder and smarter’ workout tactics to slay her 50’s
'Strip them off!' Britons want Meghan and Harry's royal titles to be dropped

'Strip them off!' Britons want Meghan and Harry's royal titles to be dropped

Piers Morgan receives 'gratitude' messages from Palace after blasting Sussexes

Piers Morgan receives 'gratitude' messages from Palace after blasting Sussexes

Caitlyn Jenner considers launching California governor bid

Caitlyn Jenner considers launching California governor bid
Kim Kardashian feels ecstatic after becoming billionnaire, divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels ecstatic after becoming billionnaire, divorcing Kanye West
Demi Lovato preaches message of self-love: 'I deserve the best kind of love'

Demi Lovato preaches message of self-love: 'I deserve the best kind of love'
Regé-Jean Page is grateful for the love he received following 'Bridgerton' exit

Regé-Jean Page is grateful for the love he received following 'Bridgerton' exit
Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m

Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m
'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter breathes his last at 54

'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter breathes his last at 54
Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration

Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration
Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans

Latest

view all