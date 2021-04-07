Kate Middleton compared to Princess Diana for telling her story ‘quietly’

Kate Middleton often draws comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana for the similar way with which she conducts herself during her royal engagements.



Expert and biographer Andrew Morton is full of praises for the Duchess of Cambridge, highlighting how she is the real “power” behind her husband Prince William.

In a chat with OK! Morton referred to her quiet visit to Sarah Everard’s vigil in South London and said: “It shows that Kate is someone who doesn’t have to speak out. She’s doing what Diana used to do, which is let her body language tell the story.”

Apart from him, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl also lauded Kate as she told the outlet: “Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together.”