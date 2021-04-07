Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
NEPRA approves hike in power tariff

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

  • NEPRA approves price hike, exempts some consumers.
  • The hike will be applicable on April bills.
  • It has approved a hike of Rs0.64 per unit.

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday approved hiking the power tariff while allowing some exemptions, a notification issued in this regards said. 

Per the notification, NEPRA said it has approved a hike of Rs0.64 per unit as fuel price adjustment for February, which will be included in the bills of April.

It further mentioned that customers who utilise less than 50 units will be exempted from the hike, while K-Electric's customers have also been spared.

