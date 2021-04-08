Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Meghan Markle is all set to fight back in an intense, verbal match against Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle will retailiate in full force to the attack made on her by Piers Morgan.

The Duchess of Sussex is all set to fight back in an intense, verbal match against the British journalist, as suggested by royal expert Angela Levin. 

After Morgan said as many as 17 lies were made by Meghan and Prince Harry in their bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess will "want to fight back."

Levin told TalkRADIO's Mike Graham, "I think it is a bit like a verbal boxing match. Each of them wins a round and the other won comes back and is more spiteful or more difficult or says more things.

"They have one thing in common and that is neither of them likes to lose out. So they carry on batching away," she added. 

The royal biographer continued, "I imagine that the lawyers are working out if there is a sentence or a verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on. 

So I think it is a bit precipitous actually to say she hasn't come back yet. She is a very determined woman, heavily pregnant or not. She will want to fight back," Levin asserted. 

