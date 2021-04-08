Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber addresses her qualms with the cancel culture

Renowned model Hailey Bieber recently sat down to discuss the negatives associated with the cancel culture as well as its obsessive fascination with her racist past.

The conversation began when Hailey spoke to Pop Faction and asked, “I am not the same person that I was when I was 15, when I was 18, when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 or 23. I’m 24 now. I wonder if you could talk about why people love holding you to a different time in your life and don’t give you the benefit of the doubt.”

Her guest on the live explained, “I guess one of the reasons why people hold people to a time of their life has to do with the way that social media has given all of this experience of access.”

“I think with that access people almost wanna see [other] people who are successful or have the appearance of success fail.”

Check it out below:


