Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Thousands of users witness outage of Facebook services

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Facebook Inc’s platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports by users showed more than 112,000 issues on Facebook’s website, while 101,000 Instagram users and 516 Whatsapp users reported problems as of 6 pm ET.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Scot Disick grill TikToker Addison Rae over relationship with Kourtney

Kim Kardashian, Scot Disick grill TikToker Addison Rae over relationship with Kourtney

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute by exes Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute by exes Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony
A year after Meghan and Harry's retirement, 'Sussex Royal' account starts losing followers

A year after Meghan and Harry's retirement, 'Sussex Royal' account starts losing followers

Queen 'surprised' over Meghan Markle's choice to wear white on wedding

Queen 'surprised' over Meghan Markle's choice to wear white on wedding
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play 'Antivirus' in new film

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play 'Antivirus' in new film

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks unrecognizable in latest photo
Sofia Richie confirms relationship with Elliot Grainge with PDA-filled snap

Sofia Richie confirms relationship with Elliot Grainge with PDA-filled snap
'Prince Harry couldn't live in Prince William, Kate Middleton's shadow'

'Prince Harry couldn't live in Prince William, Kate Middleton's shadow'
Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report

Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report
Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'

Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'
Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear

Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear
BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery

Latest

view all