Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

UK's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passes away

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Britian's Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away, the Buckingham Palace has announced through a statement.

He was 99 years old — the longest-serving and oldest-ever consort of the United Kingdom's monarchy.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

