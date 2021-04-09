Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II to mourn for 8 days, Prince Philip to be buried in Frogmore Gardens

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to mourn over the death of her husband Prince Philip for a period of eight days, according to The Daily Mail.

This means that the monarch will not be carrying official duties, even in private. Furthermore, affairs of the state will pause and laws will not be given the royal assent.

After the eight-day period, an additional 30-day period of Royal Mourning is expected.

Buckingham Palace officials are now preparing for the funeral of the royal which is expected to take place at Windsor Castle as per the Duke of Edinburgh’s wishes.

A military procession is also expected to take place in London under strict Covid-19 rules.

A coffin with the Duke of Edinburgh's body is expected to be moved over the next few days to Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

Princess Diana was also laid for several days before her funeral in 1997. 

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to view the body.

The Duke of Edinburgh's final resting place is expected to be in Frogmore Gardens, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip’s final photo alongside great-grand child Archie surfaces

Prince Philip’s final photo alongside great-grand child Archie surfaces
Prince Charles, Camilla issue gut wrenching reaction to Prince Philip’s death

Prince Charles, Camilla issue gut wrenching reaction to Prince Philip’s death
'Prince Philip wanted to stay at Clarence House after Elizabeth became the Queen'

'Prince Philip wanted to stay at Clarence House after Elizabeth became the Queen'
Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’
British PM Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip’s ‘extraordinary life’

British PM Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip’s ‘extraordinary life’
In pictures: Villagers of remote island worship Prince Philip

In pictures: Villagers of remote island worship Prince Philip
He said what? Prince Philip in quotes

He said what? Prince Philip in quotes
Ten things opened by Prince Philip

Ten things opened by Prince Philip
Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute

Buckingham Palace turns black for Prince Philip’s death tribute
A to Z of Britain´s Prince Philip

A to Z of Britain´s Prince Philip
Ten things named after Prince Philip

Ten things named after Prince Philip
The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage

The ‘essential ingredient’ of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s successful marriage

Latest

view all