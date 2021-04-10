Coronavirus: Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh postponed

The Pakistan U-19 team’s training camp at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has now concluded. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Bangladesh extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases.

Postpones Pakistan U-19 team's tour to Bangladesh indefinitely.

Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh.

LAHORE: The Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour to Bangladesh has been called off due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, which has caused an extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country.



The Pakistan U-19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore tomorrow (April 11) for the one four-day and five 50-over matches.

After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the start of this month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for Saturday, April 17.

However, since the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh government, causing an indefinite postponement of the Pakistan U-19 team's tour.

The Pakistan U-19 team’s training camp at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has now concluded.