Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on his father’s past disdain for his acting career and the disapproval that followed for years.

During a recent live stream J-Hope admitted he would often lie to his father and pretend to study during his secret trainee days. “When I was younger and really into dancing, it happened to be my exam period. I would pretend to study in my room, but I was actually watching dance videos.”

But his lie didn’t hold out for long because his father eventually found out about what he was really planning to do with his life. “I was working really hard on pretending to study and watching dance videos when my dad suddenly came into my room. At the time, I was so surprised. My dad sighed deeply and just left. I remember this memory vividly.”

J-Hope went on to addresses his father’s disapproval prior to seeing his talent. “That’s why I once danced in front of my dad with no music. He told me to dance for him so I poured out my passion by dancing without any music or noise. The only sound you could hear was the sound of my clothing and my breathing. There was a time like that.

More From Entertainment:

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships
'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters

'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters
BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination

BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes

BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes
Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled

Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled
Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey

Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey
Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy
'Top Gun: Maverick': New release date for Tom Cruise movie announced

'Top Gun: Maverick': New release date for Tom Cruise movie announced

Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording ‘Fearless’
When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem

When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem
BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats

BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats
Why Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to cross 100 revealed: report

Why Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to cross 100 revealed: report

Latest

view all