Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOJK

Picture showing the partially damaged building of a mosque in Shopian, IOJK. Photo: Twitter/@basiitzargar

Pakistan strongly condemned the attack on a mosque in Shopian, IOJK, carried out by Indian forces in the name of a "cordon-and-search operation."

MOFA says such attacks are a manifestation of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory.

"This inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IOJK," says MOFA.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on April 9, 2021, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

Desecration and damage caused to the mosque during the so-called “cordon-and-search operation”, and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IOJK, are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory, the statement said.

"This inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK."

The statement further added that targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law.

"History is witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places has not succeeded in breaking their will. Such attempts will not succeed in the future as well," the statement read.



MOFA further said that the government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.