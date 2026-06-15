PAF, Navy pilots martyred in trainer aircraft crash near Mardan: ISPR

A Pakistan Air Force training aircraft. — Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra website

Aircraft was on a routine training sortie: ISPR.

COAS expresses grief, extends condolences to families.

Pilots belonged to PAF and Pakistan Navy.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed near Mardan on Monday, martyring both pilots on board, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the pilots were identified as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the PAF and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy.

Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement said.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with the services chiefs and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces, expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.



The latest crash occurred five days after another aircraft accident.

Earlier on June 10, an Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday due to “technical fault” occurred during the chopper’s take-off, the military's media wing said.

“All personnel on board embraced Shahadat. There were no survivors,” the ISPR said. It added that a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

Last year in September, five personnel were martyred when an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district due to a technical fault.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the crash of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft near Mardan that claimed the lives of two pilots.

In separate statements, President Zardari paid tribute to Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi, who embraced martyrdom in the accident.

The president prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and for strength and patience for their bereaved families.

He said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of its brave sons who laid down their lives in defence of the country, and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the grieving families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed sorrow over the crash and offered condolences on the martyrdom of Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the Pakistan Air Force and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy.

The premier prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with courage and fortitude.

He said the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan's armed forces in defending the country were unparalleled, and extended his sympathies to the families of the two martyred officers.