Weather update: Karachi to remain hot, dry during next 24 hours

Men rest under the shade of a tree during the heatwave in Karachi during 2015. Photo: AFP/File

Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot and dry during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) notified on Sunday.



As per details, the minimum temperature in the city has been recorded at 23.5 °C while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 39°C today.

Moreover, the humidity in the air has been recorded at 38% and winds are blowing at 9km /h from the northwest, the Met Office added.