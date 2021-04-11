Can't connect right now! retry
Weather update: Karachi to remain hot, dry during next 24 hours

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Men rest under the shade of a tree during the heatwave in Karachi during 2015. Photo: AFP/File
  • Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot and dry during the next 24 hours.
  • The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 39°C, says the weather department
  • Moreover, the humidity in the air has been recorded at 38%. 

Karachi's weather is likely to remain hot and dry during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) notified on Sunday.

As per details, the minimum temperature in the city has been recorded at 23.5 °C while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 37°C and 39°C today. 

Read more: Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow

Moreover, the humidity in the air has been recorded at 38% and winds are blowing at 9km /h from the northwest, the Met Office added.

