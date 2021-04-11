Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Asia Cup postponed once again

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

  • Fans were looking forward to Asia Cup for an Indo-Pak clash.
  • The ACC Asia Cup will now take place in 2022.
  • The tournament was postponed last year to 2021 due to coronavirus.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup has been postponed to 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Sunday, leaving fans looking forward to an India-Pakistan clash disappointed.

"PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani briefed the BoG on matters relating to the International Cricket Council as well as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup, which has now been postponed to 2022," a statement from the PCB said.

Related items

Last year, the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup was postponed due to coronavirus, and the ACC looked at a window in June 2021 to host the tournament.

Following PCB's offer to swap hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the tournament was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, with four subcontinent sides, along with Afghanistan and an Asian qualifier.

More From Sports:

Latest PSL 2021 schedule for remaining matches

Latest PSL 2021 schedule for remaining matches
Virat Kohli's batting can improve if he learns from Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed

Virat Kohli's batting can improve if he learns from Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed
Remaining matches of PSL 2021 to be held from June 1: PCB

Remaining matches of PSL 2021 to be held from June 1: PCB
Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20I runs

Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani to hit 6,000 T20I runs
A Viking Resurrected: Will Erling Haaland leave a lasting impression on world football?

A Viking Resurrected: Will Erling Haaland leave a lasting impression on world football?
Pak vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez receives 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis

Pak vs SA: Mohammad Hafeez receives 100th T20I cap from Waqar Younis
Pak vs SA: Pakistan win last-over thriller with 4 wickets to spare, up 1-0 in T20I series

Pak vs SA: Pakistan win last-over thriller with 4 wickets to spare, up 1-0 in T20I series
Coronavirus: Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh postponed

Coronavirus: Pakistan U-19 cricket team's tour of Bangladesh postponed
Pak vs SA: Green Shirts aim to continue winning momentum in T20I series

Pak vs SA: Green Shirts aim to continue winning momentum in T20I series
7-year-old wunderkind Arat Hosseini nutmegs, dribbles, scores

7-year-old wunderkind Arat Hosseini nutmegs, dribbles, scores
Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series

Pak vs SA: Pakistan will move closer to Aus in T20 rankings if they clean sweep series
Mohammad Hafeez eyes scoring century in his 100th T20I

Mohammad Hafeez eyes scoring century in his 100th T20I

Latest

view all