Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
AFP

#MeToo in Egypt: Man who sexually harassed three minors sentenced to eight years in jail

By
AFP

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Women attend a protest as a part of the #MeToo movement on International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

  • Egyptian court sentences Ahmed Bassam Zaki to 7 years in jail for sexually harassing 3 underage girls and 1 year for drug possession.
  • Zaki is a former student of some of Egypt's most elite schools and the American University in Cairo.
  • Claims against Zaki emerged online last year via testimonies of alleged rape and dozens of instances of assault against girls and women.

CAIRO: A man who sexually harassed three minors and was found in possession of drugs was on Sunday sentenced to eight years in jail in a #MeToo case that sparked outrage on social media in in Egypt.

An Egyptian court sentenced Ahmed Bassam Zaki — a former student of some of Egypt's most elite schools and the American University in Cairo — to seven years in jail for sexually harassing three underage girls and one year for drug possession, according to a judicial source.

Zaki, who is in his 20s, can appeal the verdict, the source added. He had already been sentenced in December to three years in prison for sexually harassing two young women by Egypt's economic court, which tries cyber crimes.

The court found he had sent sexual photos to one of the women and repeatedly contacted the other without her consent.

Claims against Zaki emerged online last year in the form of testimonies — many from classmates — published by the Instagram account Assault Police.

They included an alleged rape and dozens of instances of assault against girls and women, some involving blackmail.

Zaki was arrested on July 4 and confessed to assaulting and blackmailing six complainants, one of whom was a minor.

The case revived a #MeToo campaign in Egypt, where women complain of rampant sexual harassment, a criminal offence since 2014.

Surveys carried out by the United Nations say most women in the conservative country have been subject to harassment ranging from catcalling to pinching and groping or worse.

More From World:

Pakistan added in UK's list of 21 high-risk countries over money-laundering, terror financing

Pakistan added in UK's list of 21 high-risk countries over money-laundering, terror financing

UAE selects first Arab woman for NASA's astronaut training

UAE selects first Arab woman for NASA's astronaut training
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin lands in Israel amid Iran nuclear talks

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin lands in Israel amid Iran nuclear talks
Coronavirus: China considers mixing vaccines to improve efficacy of jabs

Coronavirus: China considers mixing vaccines to improve efficacy of jabs
Syria: 53-year-old juice vendor gears up for Ramadan as crisis bites

Syria: 53-year-old juice vendor gears up for Ramadan as crisis bites
5.9-magnitude earthquake kills seven in Indonesia

5.9-magnitude earthquake kills seven in Indonesia
India's daily coronavirus cases rises to record for fifth time this week

India's daily coronavirus cases rises to record for fifth time this week
India conveys its position to Washington on US Navy ship's operation in EEZ

India conveys its position to Washington on US Navy ship's operation in EEZ
Israeli lawmaker says police beat him during protest against Jewish settlement

Israeli lawmaker says police beat him during protest against Jewish settlement
Myanmar junta sentences 19 to death, says anti-coup protests dwindling

Myanmar junta sentences 19 to death, says anti-coup protests dwindling
Pfizer asks for coronavirus vaccine authorisation for 12-15 year in United States

Pfizer asks for coronavirus vaccine authorisation for 12-15 year in United States
PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise

PM Imran Khan extends condolences to Britain upon Prince Philip's demise

Latest

view all