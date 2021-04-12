Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 12 2021
Interior minister asks FIA to increase immigration counters at Karachi airport

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed investigating the immigration counters at Jinnah International Airport. Photo: Twitter/Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed 

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to double the number of immigration counters at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport to facilitate the Pakistanis travelling abroad, reported The News.

Ahmed, during a visit to the airport, inspected the current immigration counters and directed the FIA additional director-general to double their number in one month for speedy completion of the immigration process. 

"Expatriate Pakistanis were the best asset to the country, as they had been contributing hugely towards shoring up the economy," noted the interior minister. 

Rasheed ordered the FIA to ensure that expats are given the best facilities and protocol on arrival at international airports of the country. 

He said the government, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been taking steps to promote tourism and commerce in the country.

