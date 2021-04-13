Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
'Ramadan together': WhatsApp rolls out new sticker pack

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

The update was shared by a tech group WABetainfo on Twitter. SCREENGRAB

Messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new sticker pack for the holy month of Ramadan that began in most parts of the world today.

Read more: Whatsapp rolls out new animated stickers for iOS, android users

The update was shared by a tech group WABetainfo on Twitter. "A new Sticker Pack is available now for iOS and Android: Ramadan Together," the WhatsApp watcher said in a tweet.

The Muslims exchange messages in a large numbers to greet each other on the start of the holy month.

Last month, WhatsApp had introduced a pack of new animate stickers, Fantastic Corgi, to make chats more interesting for users.

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries

"The Fantastic Corgi is the new animated sticker pack released two minutes ago for iOS and Android (all @WhatsApp versions). It might take a while to appear," read the tweet by WABetaInfo.

Previously, the company had also launched its 'Sticker Maker' app for users in three countries so they can start creating their own custom-animated stickers.

