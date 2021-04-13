Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan records its highest coronavirus death toll in a single day since June 29 last year

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

A health practitioner takes the coronavirus test of a patient. Photo: File 

  • Out of 118 deaths reported today the most occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 
  • NCOC data shows that 50,520 tests were conducted in the country out of which 4,318 returned positive.
  • The new positive patients take the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases to 729,920.

Pakistan reported 118 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the country's highest death toll since June 29 last year.

The daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that 50,520 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 4,318 returned positive.

Pakistan's highest death toll from the virus to date was on June 19 at 153 deaths.

The figure of new positive patients takes the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases to 729,920. Out of those, Sindh has 269,474 cases, Punjab 252,974, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 100,275, Islamabad 66,983, Balochistan 20,397, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 14,687 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,130.

Last time Pakistan had reported 118 deaths was on June 30. Screengrab: covid.gov.pk

Out of the total number of cases, the active cases in Pakistan is now at 76,034.

Out of the 118 deaths reported Tuesday, majority were from Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both provinces are the worst hit by the ongoing third wave of COVID-19.

Read more: Lahore hospitals almost out of oxygen supply amid rising coronavirus cases

The new deaths take the nationwide tally of coronavirus cases to 15,619.

Meanwhile, 638,267 people have also recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.

