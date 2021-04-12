Coronavirus: Lahore hospitals almost out of oxygen supply amid rising cases

Govt hospitals in Lahore almost out of oxygen supply as protesters block roads.

About 1,100 coronavirus patients in govt hospitals need oxygen, while almost 250 patients are on a ventilator.

Mayo Hospitals's chief executive says the situation will take a turn for the worst if oxygen cylinders are not supplied within the next three to four hours.

LAHORE: Owing to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, several hospitals have almost run out of oxygen supply, Geo News reported Monday.

As per the report, there are about 1,100 coronavirus patients in various government hospitals of Lahore who need oxygen, while almost 250 patients are put on a ventilator.

The situation is bad and hospitals are utilising the available oxygen but if cylinders are not supplied to the hospitals within the next two or three hours, the situation will take a turn for the worse," said Mayo Hospital's Chief Executive an in charge of coronavirus wards, Dr Asad Aslam.



Per the report, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Punjab Nabeel Awan appealed to protesters of a religious party, who have blocked the roads, to cooperate with the authorities so that oxygen cylinders could be delivered to government hospitals in a timely fashion.

Massive countrywide traffic jams amid religious party's protests

Residents of various cities across were stuck in traffic jams today as a religious party held its protest in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and other cities.



In Lahore, the traffic flow was disrupted in several areas such as Chohang and Multan Road due to the protests. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protests in the Yateem Khana Chowk area.

Meanwhile, traffic jams were also reported on the city's Shahdara Road and on Ferozepur Road near the Shanghai Bridge.