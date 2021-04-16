Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux opens up on his relationship with the Friends alum

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Justin Theroux, ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, has revealed that they have remained friends even after their divorce in 2017.

They ended their journey as married couple four years ago, and although they’re no longer romantically involved, they still call each other and have remained close friends.

In conversation with  Esquire magazine, Theroux revealed: "I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship."

He continued: "We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

Jennifer Aniston and his ex Justin Theroux came to spotlight in 2011 with their romance and tied the knot in 2015 before splitting two years later. 

