Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Reuters

India reports eighth record daily increase in COVID-19 cases in last nine days

By
Reuters

Friday Apr 16, 2021

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India on April 15. Photo: Reuters

  • India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections.
  • India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the data showed.
  • From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2 by new daily cases.

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the data showed.

Read more: India reports over 200,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time

From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2 by new daily cases, with the government blaming here a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction.

India’s richest state Maharashtra, the epicentre of the national second wave and which accounts for about a quarter of the country’s cases, has imposed stringent restrictions to try to contain the spread.

Elsewhere, overstretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.

More From World:

South Korea's president replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

South Korea's president replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat
Armed man in US city of Indianapolis kills 8: police

Armed man in US city of Indianapolis kills 8: police
UN mission in Afghanistan to remain in place after US, NATO withdrawal

UN mission in Afghanistan to remain in place after US, NATO withdrawal
China’s quarter 1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

China’s quarter 1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up
Russia vows retaliation as Biden imposes sanctions

Russia vows retaliation as Biden imposes sanctions
Russia's Vladimir Putin receives second jab of coronavirus vaccine

Russia's Vladimir Putin receives second jab of coronavirus vaccine
Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals

Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals
Afghan designer uses e-commerce to go global

Afghan designer uses e-commerce to go global
Shocking, expanding disparity in the global supply of coronavirus vaccines, says WHO chief

Shocking, expanding disparity in the global supply of coronavirus vaccines, says WHO chief
Foreign troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan must coincide with progress in peace process, says Pakistan

Foreign troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan must coincide with progress in peace process, says Pakistan
Turkish FM says he will call Afghan counterpart to discuss NATO talks

Turkish FM says he will call Afghan counterpart to discuss NATO talks
India reports over 200,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time

India reports over 200,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time

Latest

view all