India reports eighth record daily increase in COVID-19 cases in last nine days

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India on April 15. Photo: Reuters

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the data showed.

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 31 million infections.

From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2 by new daily cases, with the government blaming here a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction.



India’s richest state Maharashtra, the epicentre of the national second wave and which accounts for about a quarter of the country’s cases, has imposed stringent restrictions to try to contain the spread.

Elsewhere, overstretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.