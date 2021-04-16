Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Friday Apr 16, 2021

An oil installation of Aramco. — Reuters/File

  • Foreign Office says attacks causing fear and terror are reprehensible.
  • Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
  • Houthis used drones, missiles to attack targets in Jazan city.

Pakistan Friday condemned Houthi's ballistic missiles and drone attacks launched towards Jizan, Saudi Arabia, on April 14 and 15.

"It is commendable that Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed all projectiles successfully," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office noted that the attacks, causing fear and terror, were reprehensible.

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group used drones and missiles to attack targets in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, it had said on Thursday, including one belonging to state oil giant Aramco which caused a fire.

There was no Saudi confirmation of a fire or of a hit on a Patriot anti-missile structure which the Houthi military spokesman said was also struck.

However, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said some debris from intercepting the four drones and five ballistic missiles fired overnight and in the early morning had landed within the grounds of Jazan University and started a limited fire that was brought under control. 

— Additional input from Reuters

