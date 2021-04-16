Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
MGK fans mock Eminem as Cleveland rapper celebrates latest achievement

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly's fans are celebrating the rapper's success after it was reported that he was among the "top 10 most streamed rappers in 2021".

The Cleveland rapper himself shared the list on Twitter. Although he did not mention Eminem, his fans were quick to notice that the list did not contain the name of the Detroit native.

"Notice how there's no Eminem," wrote an MGK fan while commenting on his post.

This seemed to star a fight between the fans of the two artists who have attacked each other during the couple of years.

Slim Shady fans confronted the rapper's critic on MGK's timeline.

