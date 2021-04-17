Queen Elizabeth issues first official statement after her husband Prince Philip's death

In her first official statement that does not include Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has extended her sympathy to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following a series of volcanic eruptions.



The monarch, in her first solo statement, said: "I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected. I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort."

The Queen concluded, "My prayers will remain with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time."

The statements of this kind typically start with "The Duke of Edinburgh and I," this is the first such message to be sent following Philip's death that didn't include Queen's husband.