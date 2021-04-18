Bella Thorne got me engagement ring, says fiance Ben Mascolo

American singer and actress Bella Thorne has bought an engagement ring for her fiance Ben Mascolo who proudly announced it on social media.



Italian singer fiancé Benjamin Mascolo found himself in ecstasy as his fiancee has given him a very special gift. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old Italian singer posted a number of photos in a single share where he happily said that Bella Thorne bought him an engagement ring.

He captioned the photos: “She gave me an engagement ring." Bella Thorne also shared his post on her Instagram Story.



The lovebirds posed for the camera while they were all dressed in a matching white ensemble. With their matching attire, they headed to a Beverly Hills jeweller to receive their new ring for Benjamin. He admired her new ring.

After receiving the precious gift, Benjamin Mascolo took some close-up photos of the flashy gold band, which features square cutouts and is covered in diamonds. The Italian lover also posted a cute photo of her flame while she was on one knee kissing the new ring.

Bella Thorne and Ben Mascolo made the happy announcement of their engagement in March this year after they dated for two years.