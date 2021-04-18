Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Victoria Beckham rings in 47th birthday with pal Kim Kardashian

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Victoria Beckham rang in her 47th birthday in style.

The former Spice Girl singer celebrated her birthday in Miami with her family and some famous friends.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a photo of herself hanging out with her famous pals Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams and her husband David Beckham among many.

"I feel so blessed to have met so many incredible people here in Miami!" she captioned the post. 

She later shared another snap thanking her hubby for the surprise.

"Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special. I love you so much!!! Kisses," she captioned the post. 

Furthermore the former footballer shared a sweet message for his wife in an Instagram post with the caption: "Happy Birthday mama we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever.. To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I'm still 45 btw) we Love u x."

