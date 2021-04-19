Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Katy Perry turns mama bear for ‘American Idol’ contestant Hunter Metts

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently had a mama bear moment on American Idol and contestant Hunter Metts couldn’t be more grateful for her encouragement.

The contestant whose only prior experience in performance came from the mirrors in his room burst into tears the moment he stepped foot on the stage. The catalyst of which ended up being a tiny mistake he made during the course of his performance.

The moment an apology left his lips, Katy Perry, leapt up from her seat and claimed, “No, no, no, no, no, no. Hunter, Hunter. Perfection is an illusion. It doesn't matter. That shows that you are human. And vulnerable! And everybody relates to that."

"And it's amazing. It's emotion. That's what music is. And I know this is a lot of pressure, but it's not about perfection. It's about resonating with people. And you just did.d4 You were so connected that you forgot where you were, and this is perfect.'

Check it out below:


