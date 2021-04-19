Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs Zim: Bowling Coach Waqar Younis to be unavailable for series

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis ad his wife can be seen in this photo. — Twitter/DrFaryalWaqar/File

  • Younis leaves for Australia as his wife will undergo surgery.
  • Bowling coach will not be available for Zimbabwe series, says PCB.
  • Tour starts with the opening T20I at Harare Sports Club on April 21.

Pakistan's Bowling Coach Waqar Younis will not be available for the Men In Green's series upcoming cricket against Zimbabwe, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager said Monday.

The PCB official said Younis had to leave immediately for Australia as his wife is set to undergo surgery after Ramadan. "He had to leave urgently as a 14-day quarantine is necessary after arriving at the country."

"Due to the given circumstances, Waqar Younis will be unable to render his services to the national team. He will resume his duties after returning to Pakistan from Australia," he said.

Related items

The media manager said the bowling coach had also departed for Pakistan during the recent series against New Zealand to spend time with his family.

The tour to Zimbabwe starts with the opening T20 International at Harare Sports Club on April 21.

The second game will be played on 23rd and the third on the 25th. The first of the two Tests will be played from April 29.

More From Sports:

Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from season's Champions League: UEFA official

Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from season's Champions League: UEFA official
UEFA slams 'disgraceful' breakaway Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

UEFA slams 'disgraceful' breakaway Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban
IPL 2021: Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty

IPL 2021: Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty
Kane Williamson, David Warner fast with Rashid Khan, other IPL teammates

Kane Williamson, David Warner fast with Rashid Khan, other IPL teammates
Pak vs Zim: After testing COVID-19 negative, green shirts to start practice from today

Pak vs Zim: After testing COVID-19 negative, green shirts to start practice from today
Football world divided as 12 European clubs launch Super League

Football world divided as 12 European clubs launch Super League
A recap of a phenomenal week for Pakistani cricket

A recap of a phenomenal week for Pakistani cricket
Watch: Babar Azam’s late glance shot goes viral on social media

Watch: Babar Azam’s late glance shot goes viral on social media
Pak vs SA: Babar Azam proud of his ‘champions’ after making history in South Africa

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam proud of his ‘champions’ after making history in South Africa
India to issue visas to Pakistan team for T20 World Cup

India to issue visas to Pakistan team for T20 World Cup
PAK vs SA: Shahid Afridi congratulates Pakistan team on winning series

PAK vs SA: Shahid Afridi congratulates Pakistan team on winning series

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof takes 'indefinite' break from cricket

Pakistan's Bismah Maroof takes 'indefinite' break from cricket

Latest

view all