Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, who said a final goodbye to her husband Prince Philip on Saturday, will 'not be in the mood' for a family summit to discuss the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview this week, according to a royal expert.

The 94-year-old monarch reportedly 'hates confrontation' and will only want to talk about 'dogs or horses' right now, claimed royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

There are also reports that the Duke of Sussex may prolong his stay in the Kingdom for his grandmother's 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Ms Seward, in conversation with a media outlet, said any kind of family summit is unlikely to take place this week.

The author of 'Prince Philip Revealed' said: 'Harry's grandmother will not be in the mood for it as she hates confrontation. '

She added: 'The children have much difficulty getting the Queen to discuss anything other than dogs or horses.'

Last year Her Majesty called a summit at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Charles, William and Harry to thrash out Megxit, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior members of the Royal Family. It resulted in Harry and Meghan losing their HRH styles and moving to the US to be financially independent.

Prince Harry, who came to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, may delay his return to the US with an aim to spend Wednesday with the Queen for her first birthday without her beloved husband.

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo excited after her favourite actor Chris Evans responded to flirty message

Lizzo excited after her favourite actor Chris Evans responded to flirty message

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she puts her toned tummy on display

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she puts her toned tummy on display
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday

Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday
British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted

British LGBT Awards 2021: Harry Styles, Sam Smith and Cara Delevingne shortlisted
Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Andrew ‘showed suspect signs’ at Prince Philip’s funeral
Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry

Prince Philip's heartbreaking final moments spent 'reconciling' William, Harry
BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders

BTS joins hands with a fast food giant to deliver their signature orders
Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’

Prince William, Harry’s first chat an ‘unproductive first step’
Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal

Mayim Bialik touches on Sheldon Cooper's proposal
The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed

The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed
Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry radiated anger for the Firm at Prince Philip’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death

Latest

view all