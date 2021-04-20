Queen not in mood to grill Prince Harry over his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Queen Elizabeth, who said a final goodbye to her husband Prince Philip on Saturday, will 'not be in the mood' for a family summit to discuss the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview this week, according to a royal expert.



The 94-year-old monarch reportedly 'hates confrontation' and will only want to talk about 'dogs or horses' right now, claimed royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

There are also reports that the Duke of Sussex may prolong his stay in the Kingdom for his grandmother's 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Ms Seward, in conversation with a media outlet, said any kind of family summit is unlikely to take place this week.

The author of 'Prince Philip Revealed' said: 'Harry's grandmother will not be in the mood for it as she hates confrontation. '

She added: 'The children have much difficulty getting the Queen to discuss anything other than dogs or horses.'

Last year Her Majesty called a summit at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Charles, William and Harry to thrash out Megxit, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior members of the Royal Family. It resulted in Harry and Meghan losing their HRH styles and moving to the US to be financially independent.

Prince Harry, who came to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, may delay his return to the US with an aim to spend Wednesday with the Queen for her first birthday without her beloved husband.