Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Scott Disick calls Kourtney Kardashian 'best mom' on her birthday

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

American media personality Scott Disick still feels it for his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian as he wished her a happy birthday on social media.

The birthday girl celebrates her big day on April 18. She has turned 42.

Scott Disick's birthday message came right after Kourtney's new boyfriend Travis Barker shared his feeling for the birthday girl through a PDA-filled message.

“Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for and some more!” the 37-year-old Talentless founder said on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 18 while he posted a photo of himself with the 42-year-old reality star along with their children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian also posted several screenshots of the birthday messages shared by her loved ones. 

In a post dubbed as not family-friendly, the Blink-182 drummer shared some photos of him and Kourtney hugging and kissing, while his last slide was a video showing the Poosh founder sucking on his thumb.

“I F—KING LOVE YOU!” Travis Barker captioned the post. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

The lovebirds are sharing their love-filled photos on social media since Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in January 2021.

As regards the relationship between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, the exes still enjoy both close and sometimes flirtatious relationship as their children want them to get along with each other. They also tricked the two to have dinner on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

