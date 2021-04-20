Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Former IGP KP Nasir Durrani succumbs to coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

  • Former KP police chief Nasir Durrani passes away due to coronavirus.
  • The former IG KP was under treatment at Mayo Hospital for a month.
  • Usman Buzdar and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan have expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

LAHORE: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) IGP Nasir Durrani passed away due to coronavirus, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The former IG KP was under treatment at Mayo Hospital for a month. He was on ventilator support for the last several days after his condition deteriorated.

Read more: 137 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan

During 2013, he was appointed as KP IGP and served the province till 2017. He was credited for bringing reforms in the KP police during his tenure under the PTI government.

Durrani had also served as the head of the Punjab Police Reforms Commission.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolence over the death of Nasir Khan Durrani and lauded the services of the former police chief.

He also prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with his bereaved family.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Special Assistant for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan have expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

Buzdar and Awan said that Nasir Durrani was a patriotic Pakistani and an honest police officer, his services will always be remembered.

More From Pakistan:

Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today

Change of schedule: National Assembly session to be held at 3pm today
NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif

NAB decides to auction seized properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif
137 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan

137 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan
Over 100 TLP clerics' names added to Punjab's fourth schedule list

Over 100 TLP clerics' names added to Punjab's fourth schedule list
UAE extends $2b loan repayment deadline for Pakistan

UAE extends $2b loan repayment deadline for Pakistan
Talks with banned TLP: Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy, says Sheikh Rashid

Talks with banned TLP: Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy, says Sheikh Rashid
Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources

Pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers to meet PM Imran Khan: sources
PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal

PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal
In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit
Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources

Ulema meet banned TLP's chief Saad Rizvi, urge him to end protest: sources
PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation

PM Imran Khan meets Russian business delegation, discusses increased cooperation
PM Imran Khan appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

PM Imran Khan appoints Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as SAPM on food security

Latest

view all